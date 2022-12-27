Anger as shoppers learn popular Grangemouth store is just days away from closing for good

Farmfoods, in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth is reportedly shutting for good on Saturday, January 8.

The announcement shocked locals, who took to Facebook to state the store is always busy and one of their favourite places to go for their food shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council stated it had been charging Farmfoods “concessionary rent” at the location a number of years, but this was no longer “sustainable”.

Farmfoods is closing down at the start of 2023

A council spokesperson said: “We are sad to hear of Farmfoods’ intention to vacate their Grangemouth site in 2023. The council has been supporting the company since 2017 by charging them a concessionary rent to help them to stay in the town centre.

"Given Farmfoods is a profitable national retailer this is not a sustainable position and so we have spent months attempting to reach an arrangement for a new lease or temporary agreement but these have unfortunately been rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our immediate concern is the welfare of the employees who may be affected by the closure and the council has approached Farmfoods and offered our assistance to support them find new opportunities."

It was stated the vacant unit will be marketed for lease and the council would be engaging with other businesses in the town centre in an effort to secure their continued presence in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad