Anger as road closure leaves Falkirk villagers cut off

Householders stated they were only informed on Sunday, September 25 the A905 road was going to be closed for five days - Monday to Friday this week – due to work being carried out on a nearby Lochay Homes housing development.

A notice displayed in the village stated the F16 bus service will only be operating between Falkirk and Stirling via Carronshore and Plean and will not stop at Letham, Airth, South Alloa or Dunmore for the rest of the week.

Falkirk Council stated it had contacted bus operators in the area to provide an alternative service, but none were able to help due to lack of drivers.

Villagers are furious there is no alternative public transport available.

One resident said: "People cannot get to hospital appointments, doctors appointments and are unable to get to shops for essential food purchases. People who are under the economic strains everyone is facing at the moment are now either having to phone for taxis or not go to work at all.

"I find this an utter shambles Falkirk Council has allowed this to go ahead without getting the housing developers to pay for alternative public transport to be put in place or install a shuttle bus service.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The A905 just north of Airth will be closed this week – from September 26 to September 30 – to allow essential work to be carried out.

“The work undertaken by GGK Contracts on behalf of Lochay Homes, includes the construction of a central traffic island, kerb work and road surfacing, which will give residents from the new housing estate access to cross the A905.

“Temporary traffic lights have been used for the last two weeks, however, road works are now at a stage where the road needs to close to ensure the safety of workers and road users as the central island is constructed.