Anger as Bonnybridge War Memorial attacked by vandals

A dog walker was shocked to discover a village war memorial had been trashed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppy wreaths laid by schoolchildren and other organisations at the memorial in the centre of Bonnybridge had been removed and thrown down a riverbank.

However, the local resident manage to clamber down to the edge of the Rivery Bonny to retrieve them and lay them back at the village memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Following the uplifting report on the Bainsford War Memorial in last week’s Herald , I was dismayed to see the result of wanton vandalism earlier this week.

Poppy wreaths thrown down riverbank. Pic: Contributed

"Several poppy wreaths have been removed from the Bonnybridge War Memorial and thrown down into the adjacent River Bonny.

"I managed to clamber down and retrieve two wreaths and placed them back at the memorial.

"The many brave men and women who fought in the world conflicts and didn’t return will be turning in their graves saying ‘what was the point?’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial was unveiled in 1921 and bears the names of 178 from the area who died in World War One, while the memorial arch into the park has the names of 50 men who died in the Second World War.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.