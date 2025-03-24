Anger as Bonnybridge War Memorial attacked by vandals
Poppy wreaths laid by schoolchildren and other organisations at the memorial in the centre of Bonnybridge had been removed and thrown down a riverbank.
However, the local resident manage to clamber down to the edge of the Rivery Bonny to retrieve them and lay them back at the village memorial.
He said: “Following the uplifting report on the Bainsford War Memorial in last week’s Herald , I was dismayed to see the result of wanton vandalism earlier this week.
"Several poppy wreaths have been removed from the Bonnybridge War Memorial and thrown down into the adjacent River Bonny.
"I managed to clamber down and retrieve two wreaths and placed them back at the memorial.
"The many brave men and women who fought in the world conflicts and didn’t return will be turning in their graves saying ‘what was the point?’.”
The memorial was unveiled in 1921 and bears the names of 178 from the area who died in World War One, while the memorial arch into the park has the names of 50 men who died in the Second World War.
