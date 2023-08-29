Jackie Adam, 46, who lives in Bantaksine, is organising the event on Friday, September 29 from 7.30pm till late in Camelon Social Club.

The event takes place on what would have been the 50th birthday of her partner Stuart Scott, of Camelon, who died suddenly on April 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie said Stuart struggled with mental health issues and the couple had just found out about Andys Man Club, which holds regular meetings in Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park ground.

Jackie Adam wants to raise awareness of Andy's Man Club after losing her fiancé Stuart Scott. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sadly he never got the opportunity to benefit from what the men’s suicide prevention charity offers but now his fiancée is determined to raise more awareness about its work.

Jackie, a Scottish Ambulance Service technician, said: “All the money raised will go to Andys Man Club. I found this club one week before his passing and things could have been different had we found it sooner. I don't want anyone else to go through what his family and I have gone through.”

She has also set up a Go Fund Me page and a Facebook page to raise funds for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event in the Nailer Road club will feature a disco, buffet, tombola and a time to reflect on Stuart’s life.

Tickets, priced £5 are available now by calling 07545 262363 or by emailing [email protected].