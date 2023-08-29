Andys Man Club: Tickets on sale for fundraiser in memory of Camelon man
Jackie Adam, 46, who lives in Bantaksine, is organising the event on Friday, September 29 from 7.30pm till late in Camelon Social Club.
The event takes place on what would have been the 50th birthday of her partner Stuart Scott, of Camelon, who died suddenly on April 10.
Jackie said Stuart struggled with mental health issues and the couple had just found out about Andys Man Club, which holds regular meetings in Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park ground.
Sadly he never got the opportunity to benefit from what the men’s suicide prevention charity offers but now his fiancée is determined to raise more awareness about its work.
Jackie, a Scottish Ambulance Service technician, said: “All the money raised will go to Andys Man Club. I found this club one week before his passing and things could have been different had we found it sooner. I don't want anyone else to go through what his family and I have gone through.”
She has also set up a Go Fund Me page and a Facebook page to raise funds for the charity.
The event in the Nailer Road club will feature a disco, buffet, tombola and a time to reflect on Stuart’s life.
Tickets, priced £5 are available now by calling 07545 262363 or by emailing [email protected].
The Stenhousemuir group celebrated its first anniversary in May and meets every Monday at 7pm where it regularly attracts ten to 15 men who can gather in “a safe and non-judgmental space” to come together to discuss their ups-and-downs.