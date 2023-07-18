Jackie Adam, 46, was devastated when Stuart Scott died on April 10.

The dad-of-two from Camelon had suffered from mental health issues for some time and after the couple had found out about the support charity Andys Man Club, Jackie hoped Stuart would go along to one of the regular meetings held in Stenhousemuir FC’s Ochilview Park ground.

Sadly he never got the opportunity to benefit from what the men’s suicide prevention charity offers but now his fiancée is determined to raise more awareness about its work.

Jackie Adam wants to raise awareness of Andy's Man Club after losing her fiancé Stuart Scott

Jackie, a Scottish Ambulance Service technician, said: “I’m organising a fundraiser in Camelon Social Club for September 29 which would have bee Stuart’s 50h birthday. There will be a disco, buffet, raffle, tombola and then a spot dedicated to him.

"All the money raised will go to Andys Man Club. I found this club one week before his passing and things could have been different had we found it sooner. I don't want anyone else to go through what his family and I have gone through.”

She has also set up a Go Fund Me page and a Facebook page to raise funds for the charity.

The couple, who were both brought up in Camelon, first met on Mariner’s Day when Jackie was only 14. However, they later drifted apart when Stuart met someone else and Jackie joined the Army.

Jackie Adam's Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues Alex Holden, Ash Griffon and Grant Borg-Grech. Pic: Contributed

However, they met up again eight years ago and had initially planned to marry on May 5 this year but the plans were put on hold as Stuart, an insulating installer, struggled with his mental health, spending some time in hospital before being discharged to his home in Kenmuir Street.

Following Stuart’s funeral which took place at a packed Falkirk Crematorium on May 13, Jackie, with the support of her family and friend Shelley Letham, has thrown herself into raising awareness of Andys Man Club.

She added: “I have posters in every ambulance in Forth Valley and also a banner outside Falkirk Ambulance Station. I've been to GPs, pharmacies, the fire station, barbers, pubs, golf clubs, snack vans, corner shops, hairdressers, in fact anywhere I can put up a poster and spread the word.

Jackie, who lives in Bantaskine, says she echoes the aim of Andys Man Club to “end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and help men through the power of conversation”.

She has been backed in her campaign by Falkirk MP John McNally, who said: “I’m deeply grateful to Jackie and her friends for coming to meet with me and discuss their hopes and ambitions to prevent this awful tragedy happening again to other families. Jackie is well informed and motivated, and I will give her all the support that I can, in whatever route she chooses to pursue, in further raising awareness.”

The Stenhousemuir group celebrated its first anniversary in May and meets every Monday at 7pm where it regularly attracts ten to 15 men who can gather in “a safe and non-judgmental space” to come together to discuss their ups-and-downs.

Andys Man Club was set up seven years ago by the mother and brother-in-law of Andrew Roberts, a man who sadly took his own life aged 23 in early 2016. It now has over 130 groups meeting across the UK with 3000-plus men meeting weekly.

