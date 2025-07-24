Andy and Jamie's Falkirk area Five Stadium Challenge coins in vital cash for charity
Andrew, better known as Andy, Craig and pal Jamie Lawson have now completed their summer challenge – running a round trip route stretching between four famous Falkirk area sports stadiums – to raise £1200.
Having covered 20.5km and coined in all that cash, the duo will split the proceeds between stillbirth and baby loss charity SANDS and the mental health peer support group Come Chat About That which Andy is chairman of and Jamie is treasurer.
Andy said: “The challenge covered around 10 miles, starting at the Falkirk Stadium then onto Stenhousemuir stadium, to Camelon Juniors stadium and onto Falkirk FC’s old Brockville football ground, which is now a Morrisons, before heading to the old East Stirlingshire football ground behind the retail park and then back to Falkirk Stadium to finish.
“We both had our own goals for this challenge. Jamie's being running for his own mental health, while I was running in memory of my son Ollie, who I lost to stillbirth in 2013.
"Myself and Jamie would like to thank everyone for the kind donations so far and their support throughout the process. All money raised will be going to two great causes.”
Andy started Come Chat About That three years ago and it has been providing a safe space for people to meet every second week in Grangemouth Railway Club.
