André Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with his new waltz-packed summer concert

World-renowned violinist and orchestra leader André Rieu has become the gold standard for spectacular live shows across the globe and both he and his amazing Johann Strauss Orchestra are a must see attraction.

Falkirk Cineworld will be screening the King of the Waltz’s brand new summer concert – Love Is All Around – on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

The cinema audience will be transported to Maastricht’s historic medieval square for feelgood classics, show tunes and, of course, waltzes.

André Rieu's summer concert will be screened at Falkirk Cineworld (Picture: Submitted)

André said: “Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries I wish you all much love and music and hope you will enjoy this year’s Maastricht concert full of joy in your local cinema.”