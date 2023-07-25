André Rieu returns to Falkirk Cineworld with his new waltz-packed summer concert
World-renowned violinist and orchestra leader André Rieu has become the gold standard for spectacular live shows across the globe and both he and his amazing Johann Strauss Orchestra are a must see attraction.
Falkirk Cineworld will be screening the King of the Waltz’s brand new summer concert – Love Is All Around – on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.
The cinema audience will be transported to Maastricht’s historic medieval square for feelgood classics, show tunes and, of course, waltzes.
André said: “Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries I wish you all much love and music and hope you will enjoy this year’s Maastricht concert full of joy in your local cinema.”
