Andre 75: Maestro Rieu marks his big birthday with 'live' concerts at two Falkirk area cinemas

The legend who did for classical music what BB King did for the blues is marking his milestone 75th birthday with a special concert.

Andre Rieu and his amazing Johann Strauss Orchestra will be performing live around the world and “almost live” to audiences at Falkirk Cineworld and Bo’ness Hippodrome on the weekend of Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. In this special new cinema event, entitled The Dream Continues, Andre and his colourful orchestra will tour the world from New York to Vienna, Bahrain to Malta and Sydney to Maastricht.

A spokesperson for the great man said: “Take front row seats as Andre performs a stunning rendition of Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera for a delirious New York audience.

“Be empowered as Empress Sissi sings the incredible I Belong to Me from the musical Elizabeth in front of her Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. And roar with laughter

Andre Rieu will mark his 75th birthday with concert performances on the big screen (Picture: Submitted)

as Andre reminisces with his brother Robert about their youth in the church choir in Maastricht before they perform the moving Pie Jesu.

“In this special concert Andre has chosen some of his favourite global performances for a trip down musical memory lane. And this birthday party really gets started and the crowds go wild during Andre’s worldwide encore performances including Una Paloma Blanca, When the Rain Begins to Fall and I Will Survive.

Hosted by ITV Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, The Dream Continues will feature intimate conversations with Andre, where they will reflect on his illustrious journey, sharing personal anecdotes and treasured memories.