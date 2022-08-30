Ancre Somme Association: Parade in Laurieston to pay respects to Special Forces and remember John McAleese
Unsung heroes of the Armed Forces were remembered at a special event in Laurieston on Saturday.
The Ancre Somme Association organised a parade and short service to honour the countries Special Forces.
It took place at the village’s war memorial and was held on the first anniversary of the unveiling of the memorial to John Thomas McAleese who was among Special Air Service soldiers involved in ending the Iranian Embassy Siege in London in 1980.
Born and brought up in the district, his career also saw him serve in the Falklands in 1982 and he received the Military Medal in 1988 for his service contribution in Northern Ireland.
The event was attended by veterans, politicians, Armed Forces cadets and members of the community, all paying their respects.