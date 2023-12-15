An incredible response to Walk For Jock's festive food bank appeal
And once again they’ve done St Michael proud, generously answering a plea to support West Lothian Food Bank this Christmas.
The food bank appeal, organised by Linlithgow’s Walk For Jock committee, was launched in November.
And by the time it came to a close last Tuesday, a van was loaded to the brim with goods and sent to the foodbank – to help local people in real need this Christmas.
Committee member Claire Kirkwood said: “We asked folk to hand in donations to Taste Deli, as well as to Jockers; we were overwhelmed by the response – it’s been incredible.
“Not only did we receive donations of food but people also kindly donated £400 and our committee donated £400 from this year’s walk.
“In total, we must have packed up about £1500 worth of goods for the food bank – the van was packed full.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for their support; within an hour of the van arriving, I’d received a call from the food bank staff who were over the moon.
“Thanks to the good folk of Linlithgow, the festive season will be a little brighter for families in dire need.”
Walk For Jock was founded 13 years ago by Davie “Deep Sea” Paterson, in memory of his brother John, better known as Jock, who sadly passed away from cancer.
The brothers used to walk the West Highland Way every year for charity so David founded Walk For Jock. Every year since, teams of locals have walked the way to raise funds for local charities – raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.
Funds from this year’s walk in September are still being totted up, with a special presentation being staged in March next year to hand out cheques to the recipients.
However, a number of benefactors have already been supported by the Walk for Jock committee.
Among their number is Low Port Primary School in Linlithgow, which recently received a donation of £400.
Claire added: “Thanks to all the Jockers, we were delighted to deliver new football tops to the school.”
Walk For Jock has become such a popular event on the local calendar that the 2024 West Highland Walk is full and there is already a waiting list for 2025!