Amazon's Good Omens: All the stars spotted in Edinburgh so far, some surprises and who to look out for

Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin returns in Good Omens 2

Good Omens 2 is the fantasy TV title that has Edinburgh talking right now as it reunites the unlikely pairing of fussy angel Aziraphale and loose-living demon Crowley, played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, after their success saving the planet from Armageddon in the first series of the hit show.

As production of the cult series, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name, ramps up, so film crews are being spotted in locations across the city.

Already this month Sheen and Mad Men star Jon Hamm​, who plays the Archangel Gabriel, have been seen filming at West Bow and on West Preston Street, but they are by no means the only ones.

Sheen was spotted at both locations, although it was Aziraphale, his trademark blonde hair ​topped by a jaunty ​hat​, step​ping out of Crowley's much loved Bentley on Victoria Street that caused a flurry of 'Where's Crowley?' posts on social media.

Co-showrunner ​Douglas Mackinnon has hinted, however, that there may well be a simple explanation to quell fans' consternation at the sight of the angel, not the demon, behind the wheel of the iconic vintage car as it drove up West Bow.

While speaking about Hamm, Mackinnon revealed: “He​ joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the Good Omens 2 family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles, and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role.”

Hamm was spotted filming on West Preston Street last week where the familiar Cask and Barrel pub had been transformed into The Resurrectionist​. ​Looking quite the businessman in a silver-grey suit, white sh​i​rt and metallic lilac tie,​ ​Heaven’s second in command, described by Mackinnon ​as “ever​y​​one's worst boss​”, ​was joined on location by Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin, back in her role as Beelzebub​.

It has also been revealed that new faces joining the Good Omens 2 family include stand-up comic and Silent Witness star Liz Carr as the angel Saraqael and Terra Nova and Bridgerton star Shelley Conn.

The second season is also expected to see the return of Miranda Richardson, who played Madame Tracy in series one, and who was spotted checking into Bathgate's Pyramids Business Park where filming is taking place in the studio next door to the local Covid-19 vaccine centre.

Richardson too has had fans buzzing on social media after a cast signed Occult Edition of the Illustrated Good Omens, on which she inscribed her name followed by the words ‘of the Fifth House’, was raffled in a charity auction.

It caused Gaiman himself to Tweet the rhetorical question, ‘The extra signature is that of Miranda Richardson. But why has she signed “of the Fifth House” after her name?’ No doubt all will be revealed.

It is believed Trainspotting's Annie Louise Ross and Taggart and Two Doors Down star Alex Norton are also lined up to make guest appearances in the second series.

Filming of Good Omens 2 has been ongoing in and around Edinburgh since late last year and is scheduled to ​continue until March with much of the action being filmed in the Bathgate studios where London's Soho, including Aziraphale's bookshop ‘Fell and Co’, and Heaven have been recreated on sound stages.

The first series of Good Omens, comprising six episodes, first aired in 2019​ with Aziraphale and Crowley forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon… only to lose the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

It was announced that a further six episodes had been commissioned on June 29, 2021. Good Omens 2 will expand upon the Good Omens​ universe and ​characters​ exploring storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley.

