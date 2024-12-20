Amazing Bonnybridge fundraiser hands over latest cheques to Maggie's and Plus Forth Valley

An amazing pensioner who has raised over £100,000 for charity handed over two more cheques this month.

Despite vowing several years ago to bring his fundraising days to an end, Tom Horn continues to organise events which allow him to make vital donations to many charities across the district.

This year he once again held a Sportsman’s brunch and disco and, thanks to the generosity of those attending, raised £3000 which was equally split with Maggie’s Forth Valley and Plus Forth Valley support group.

He cheque handover marks a remarkable three decades of helping others.

Tom Horn, second right hands over cheques to Lorna Keddie, Maggie's Forth Valley, and Sarah Nobel, Plus Forth Valley watched b Stephen Bulloch of Bonnybridge Golf Club. Pic: Michael Gillen

Tom, 68, said that his fundraising efforts began when he worked at Foseco Ltd in High Bonnybridge. Tom said: “We set up a wee social club and used to fundraise to give the children a Christmas party and pantomime trip. The adults would get a bottle of spirits.

"When the social club ended I decided to do something to help local charities and good causes. Over the years they’ve all been different – we’ve often given to Strathcarron Hospice, also Driving Force which takes people to hospital appointments, but we’ve given to schools and lots of other charities.

"The common theme is always that we’re helping people in our communities.”

But he is grateful for all the support he has over the years and says that he couldn’t have done any of it without the help of family, friends and his many supporters who have given so generously to the various worthy causes.

Tom paid particular tribute to Bonnybridge Golf Club and the local bowling club, as well as special thanks this year to the Old Station Bar, Margaret Craig, Stephen Bulloch, Sheena and Nan.

Will this be his last year of fundraising? Well we’ll just have to wait and see ...