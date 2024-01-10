Staff and shoppers at a district garden centre raised much-needed cash for a worthy cause over the festive period.

This week Jamie Stevenson from Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert went along to the nearby Alzheimer Scotland facility to hand over a cheque for £2300.

The money will be used by the gardening club which is run for local people living with dementia who use the Johnston Avenue centre.

Presenting the cheque, Jamie said: “There is a lot of evidence to show working outdoors with your hands, and using all your senses, including touch and smell, can help to trigger positive memories.

Torwood Garden Centre cheque presentation to Alzheimer Scotland, left to right: Nat Gillespie, garden group member; Clare Scougall, support worker; Jamie Stevenson, Torwood Garden Centre; Lesley Hawthorn, support worker and Munro Smith, volunteer. Pic: Michael Gillen

“While we have done fundraising and made donations in the past, we began a closer partnership in January 2023 when our grandfather and the founder of the garden centre, Neil Stevenson, passed away after battling with the disease in his last few years.”

He added that it had meant a lot to his family to see how much their staff and customers had supported the fundraising: “We want to thank everyone who donated to this charity which has so much personal significance for us.”

Torwood Garden Centre has supported many charities over the years, including Strathcarron Hospice and Maggie’s Forth Valley.