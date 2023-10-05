A charity which works with Falkirk area Alzheimer’s sufferers was given a welcome boost to ward off the chill by a local business.

Alzheimer Scotland runs the Maples day care centre in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir and many of those attending love to get involved in the sensory garden.

They’ve also got a workshop where they can do crafts, a popular activity particularly in the run up to Christmas.

However, to ensure everyone was kept warm, the charity needed to insulate the workshop.

Pictured: Brian Addison; Davey Anderson; Munro Smith, volunteer; Clare Scougall, support worker; Paul O'Connor, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Sophie Connell, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Anne Boyd, practice team leader and Lesley Hawthorn, day care organiser. Pic: Michael Gillen

Step forward Bonnybridge undertaker Paul O’Connor who offered to pay for the work to be carried out.

Anne Boyd, practice team leader at the Maples, said: “Our garden group members are over the moon with the kindness shown and are looking forward to benefiting form the newly insulated workshop.”

Paul and his staff member Sophie Connell recently visited the Johnston Avenue premises to see what the clients were doing and the difference made being able to use the workshop during the colder months.

The Maples garden group takes place every Tuesday morning from 10am top noon at Johnston Avenue.

Alzheimer Scotland offers support in different ways and has a 24 hour freephone dementia helpline which is open 365 days a year. It can provide information, signposting, or simply a listening ear, whether you are living with dementia or know somebody who is. Call 0808 808 3000 or email [email protected].