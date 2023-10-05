Alzheimer Scotland: Stenhousemuir garden group welcomes donation from Bonnybridge undertaker
Alzheimer Scotland runs the Maples day care centre in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir and many of those attending love to get involved in the sensory garden.
They’ve also got a workshop where they can do crafts, a popular activity particularly in the run up to Christmas.
However, to ensure everyone was kept warm, the charity needed to insulate the workshop.
Step forward Bonnybridge undertaker Paul O’Connor who offered to pay for the work to be carried out.
Anne Boyd, practice team leader at the Maples, said: “Our garden group members are over the moon with the kindness shown and are looking forward to benefiting form the newly insulated workshop.”
Paul and his staff member Sophie Connell recently visited the Johnston Avenue premises to see what the clients were doing and the difference made being able to use the workshop during the colder months.
The Maples garden group takes place every Tuesday morning from 10am top noon at Johnston Avenue.
Alzheimer Scotland offers support in different ways and has a 24 hour freephone dementia helpline which is open 365 days a year. It can provide information, signposting, or simply a listening ear, whether you are living with dementia or know somebody who is. Call 0808 808 3000 or email [email protected].
On September 21, Word Alzheimer’s Day, the charity launched its new national dementia advisor service. Call 0300 373 5774 for the service, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.