News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Alzheimer Scotland: Stenhousemuir garden group welcomes donation from Bonnybridge undertaker

A charity which works with Falkirk area Alzheimer’s sufferers was given a welcome boost to ward off the chill by a local business.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alzheimer Scotland runs the Maples day care centre in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir and many of those attending love to get involved in the sensory garden.

They’ve also got a workshop where they can do crafts, a popular activity particularly in the run up to Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, to ensure everyone was kept warm, the charity needed to insulate the workshop.

Most Popular
Pictured: Brian Addison; Davey Anderson; Munro Smith, volunteer; Clare Scougall, support worker; Paul O'Connor, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Sophie Connell, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Anne Boyd, practice team leader and Lesley Hawthorn, day care organiser. Pic: Michael GillenPictured: Brian Addison; Davey Anderson; Munro Smith, volunteer; Clare Scougall, support worker; Paul O'Connor, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Sophie Connell, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Anne Boyd, practice team leader and Lesley Hawthorn, day care organiser. Pic: Michael Gillen
Pictured: Brian Addison; Davey Anderson; Munro Smith, volunteer; Clare Scougall, support worker; Paul O'Connor, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Sophie Connell, Paul O'Connor Funeral Care; Anne Boyd, practice team leader and Lesley Hawthorn, day care organiser. Pic: Michael Gillen

Step forward Bonnybridge undertaker Paul O’Connor who offered to pay for the work to be carried out.

Anne Boyd, practice team leader at the Maples, said: “Our garden group members are over the moon with the kindness shown and are looking forward to benefiting form the newly insulated workshop.”

Paul and his staff member Sophie Connell recently visited the Johnston Avenue premises to see what the clients were doing and the difference made being able to use the workshop during the colder months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Maples garden group takes place every Tuesday morning from 10am top noon at Johnston Avenue.

Alzheimer Scotland offers support in different ways and has a 24 hour freephone dementia helpline which is open 365 days a year. It can provide information, signposting, or simply a listening ear, whether you are living with dementia or know somebody who is. Call 0808 808 3000 or email [email protected].

On September 21, Word Alzheimer’s Day, the charity launched its new national dementia advisor service. Call 0300 373 5774 for the service, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Related topics:Falkirk