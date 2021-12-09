Alzheimer Scotland aims to spread a little magic in Falkirk

Alzheimer Scotland has launched its winter fundraising appeal to help them spread a little bit of magic and allow it to its vital work.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:36 am
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 8:36 am

The charity provides support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, and campaigns for the rights of people with dementia and fund vital dementia research.Alzheimer Scotland Chief Executive, Henry Simmons, said: “We simply could not provide the level of support we do without such dedicated supporters - thank you to each and every person who make it possible for us to support people with dementia and their families and carers.”

Alzheimer Scotland has Dementia Resource Centres in 22 different locations across Scotland which provide a safe and friendly environment for people with dementia and their carers to visit and take part in a wide variety of activity groups.It also operates a 24 hour Freephone Dementia Helpline which provides information and emotional support to people with dementia, carers, families, friends and professionals.Visit magic.alzscot.org for more information.

Alzheimer Scotland is looking for funds to allow it to continue its vital work helping people

