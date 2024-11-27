Alright Jack: Young Portonians set to scale a beanstalk in Grangemouth Town Hall panto

The cast and crew of the Young Portonian Theatre Group are making final preparations to bring Jack and the Beanstalk to the good people of Grangemouth.

Curtain goes up on the YP’s 2024 pantomime from 7.15pm on Wednesday, November 27 at Grangemouth Town Hall and runs through to Saturday, November 30 – which includes a weekend matinee show.

Jack and the Beanstalk takes the well-worn tale and gives it the patented Young Portonian twist, as the village of Old Windy Bottom is in crisis after an evil giant in the sky starts fee fi-fo-fumming and causes chaos.

When villagers start “disappearing”, they need someone to take charge and address the problem head on.

Young Portonians will be taking on the giant task of Jack and Beanstalk for their 2024 pantomime (Picture: Scott Louden/National World)

Enter Jack the lad – or lassie, it is a pantomime after all – to save the day and sing some popular songs, dance and crack jokes along the way.

Visit the Facebook page for tickets and more information.