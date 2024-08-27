Alright duck?: People urged to get quacking to enter annual Grangemouth event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s almost time for Grangemouth’s Grange Burn to be clogged up with bright yellow plastic again.

The annual Duck Race, which is scheduled to take place from 10am on Saturday, September 7, is now open for entries with 700 ducks available at a cost of £2 each.

This year’s event will once again be hijacking a stretch of the burn, adjacent to Zetland Park, for a fun day for all the family which will be raising cash for another local tradition – Grangemouth Children’s Day.

In 2023 the race coined in £1300 for charity and saw Yvonne Wilson’s duck (number 613) come first with Claire Headridge (581) a close second and Elspeth Shepherd (319) finish in third place.

Last year's race coined in £1300 for charity (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Sponsor sheets have now been printed and available from members of Friends of Zetland Park Grangemouth, Rose Garden Action Group, Grangemouth Children’s Day or in person at The Wee Coffee Cabin in Zetland and Muiravonside parks.

Visit Friends of Zetland Park Facebook page for more information.