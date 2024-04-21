Allstar Worlds 2025: Sapphire Royalz are fundraising to take part in Florida competition
Members of Sapphire Cheer and Dance’s senior level one team have successfully won through to the AllStar World championships taking place in Orlando, Florida next year.
Now the US-bound cheerleaders, along with family and friends, are frantically raising funds for their trip.
The group was only established six years ago by Ashleigh Smith and Samantha Smyth but already has over 200 children and young people, aged from three to 24 years, regularly training at their base in Zetland Park Pavilion.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Starting as a small team to now having over 200 competitive athletes. We are currently in our sixth season of competing.
"In season five our Senior Level 1 team Sapphire Royalz were constantly sitting in second place at their competitions, always just missing the top post, they were the underdogs. We have watched these girls fight tooth and nail to get to the top.“Season six has seen them become seven times in a row undefeated champions in their division and they have now secured themselves a bid to compete at AllStar Worlds in 2025.
"To watch this team grow from strength to strength has been nothing short of amazing. Every single athlete on this team has worked so so hard, they are family as well as team mates.”
The group has set up a JustGiving page to help them reach their fundraising target of £5000 and would be grateful for any support from the community to help them achieve their dream of attending the US event.
