Allotment groups dig in over Falkirk Council's delay in helping to find sites

Keen gardeners looking for more space to grow vegetables, shrubs and flowers in the area say their plans keep getting sunk.

Members of Denny & Dunipace Allotment Association said they’ve spent three years drawing up proposals for growing spaces in their community, but Falkirk Council is holding up their hopes of finally being able to begin digging.

The group is desperate for space, as is Larbert Villages Allotment Association, but members of both cannot get Falkirk Council to agree to their suggested sites.

Jim Muir, a trustee and treasurer of the Denny & Dunipace Allotment Association, said most recently their members had identified two sites at at Stripside but were told by council officials that the area in question was in a flooding zone.

Chairman David Keddie of Denny & Dunipace Allotment Association presents a cheque to Sandra Fleming, physiotherapist rehab team, at Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “If it floods then we grow more vegetables.”

Mr Muir said the charity CVS Falkirk have been very supportive of the association helping getting it set up and with plans, but they are finding it very difficult to get responses from the council.

They now have a new base in a Portacabin in Fankerton which had been used by the local residents and tenants association.

Mr Muir added: “When taking it over, it was agreed we would make a donation of £1000 to a local charity and we chose Strathcarron Hospice.

"We recently went along to hand over the cheque and also six whisky barrel planters which we had planted up for the resident’s garden.

"Our plans aren’t just for individual allotments, but also a community garden and somewhere we could grow produce that could go to local food banks.

"But the first thing we need is a site and sadly, after three years, we’re still waiting on one that the council will agree on.”

Last year, Larbert Village Allotment Association revealed that a site they had identified for allotments and community gardens at North Broomage Park in Larbert had been rejected.

But despite the area being designed as a potential growing space by the council, it was rejected after sportscotland said as it was a former football pitch it must be protected and there was a water main.

At the time, David Robertson, chair of the association, said: “Falkirk Council do have a duty to support allotment development where there is a demonstrable need for it. That need does exist, and many people are keen to have a plot of land both for their own wellbeing and pleasure and to support local food security and improve biodiversity.

"LVAA are pleased to have the support of Councillors Flynn, Bouse, Deakin and Murtagh and local MSP’s Michael Matheson and Gillian Mackay.

"There is sympathy for a resource-deficient Falkirk Council, less so for the lack of coordinated action in its food growing strategy.

"Hopefully, by working with the local community a solution will be found soon to the lack of drive in support of local food growing in the Larbert, Stenhousemuir and Carronshore areas.”

Falkirk Allotment Society runs 36 plots situated in Bantaskine Estate and a small site consisting of 8 small plots at Callendar Park, which are leased from Falkirk Council.

Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.