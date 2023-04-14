According to the Food Standards Agency, Tesco – which has branches in Bo’ness, Camelon, Falkirk and Redding – is recalling Tesco Free From Bran Flakes because

some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant, chocolate pillows, that contain milk and hazelnut which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, as well as anyone who may have an allergy to nuts.

The food items have been removed from the store shelves

The affected packs at the 300 gram variety with the best before date of May 26, 2024.