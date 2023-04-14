Allergy alert: Falkirk superstore removes cereal from shelves
A superstore has been forced to recall a cereal product because some packs may contain food items which are not mentioned on the labelling.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Tesco – which has branches in Bo’ness, Camelon, Falkirk and Redding – is recalling Tesco Free From Bran Flakes because
some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant, chocolate pillows, that contain milk and hazelnut which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, as well as anyone who may have an allergy to nuts.
The affected packs at the 300 gram variety with the best before date of May 26, 2024.
The company has issued a recall notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.