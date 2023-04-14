News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
3 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Allergy alert: Falkirk superstore removes cereal from shelves

A superstore has been forced to recall a cereal product because some packs may contain food items which are not mentioned on the labelling.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, Tesco – which has branches in Bo’ness, Camelon, Falkirk and Redding – is recalling Tesco Free From Bran Flakes because

some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant, chocolate pillows, that contain milk and hazelnut which are not mentioned on the label.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, as well as anyone who may have an allergy to nuts.

The food items have been removed from the store shelvesThe food items have been removed from the store shelves
The food items have been removed from the store shelves
Most Popular

The affected packs at the 300 gram variety with the best before date of May 26, 2024.

The company has issued a recall notice to its customers, explaining why the product is being recalled and telling them what to do if they have bought the product.

Related topics:TescoFalkirkFood Standards AgencyBo'ness