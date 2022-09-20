Allandale business' special rooftop tribute to the Queen

The image of Her Majesty in profile and the simple message ‘Thank You’ are visible on top of CED Stone Scotland’s local base, which lies under the flight path of Cumbernauld Airport.

Different aggregates and pebbles the firm had in stock were used to create the striking image.Emily Cowan, administrator with the company, explained: "Together with the help of my manager and colleagues we made this tribute to celebrate the Queens life and her 70-year reign.

"She was a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to serving the nation and personally I just wanted to give my thanks.

CED Stone Scotland's tribute to the Queen. Pic: Derek Hiddinga

“I was making a smaller tribute and we decided to go bigger.

"We used the trays that hold the aggregates and put them on the roof of the building to make a portrait as we get a lot of flights coming over from Cumbernauld airport.

"My manager and a couple of colleagues were up on the roof and got it done in about two hours.

"It’s turned out really well. We’re really pleased with it.”

The piece of artwork is almost five metres tall and more than three metres wide.