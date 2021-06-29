Allandale accident sparks new calls for road safety measures in village

Retired police officer Alastair Fairley says he and his neighbours witness bumps and near misses "every other week" in the village near Bonnybridge.

However, although Mr Fairley has previously taken the concerns to Falkirk Council he has been told that the measures in place are "acceptable".

Sunday afternoon saw an accident at Antonine Gate, when a car apparently hit a bollard and flipped onto its side.

The scene of the weekend accident

Locals rushed to help the driver and were relieved to see that despite the vehicle overturning, she was not too badly injured.

But Mr Fairley believes it is time that something was done to make the stretch of road safer - not just for drivers but also for residents.

He said: "I don't think it would take an awful lot - I think speed bumps would help and some traffic cameras."

"Falkirk Council say there have been no accidents here for ten years, but that is a joke - it's because they have never been notified.

"There are accidents here every other week - just small ones - but it's only a matter of time before someone is going to get killed."

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said that it is too early to say what the cause of Sunday's accident was, but they will look at any police reports.

