All you need to know ahead of Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Falkirk's Callendar Park

Hundreds of people are set to Race for Life this weekend as the annual Cancer Research UK fundraiser returns to Falkirk.

The charity’s much-loved fundraising events are back at the town’s Callendar Park on Sunday, June 22.

The local 2025 Race for Life events – a 3K, 5K and 10K – will help raise funds for life-saving research and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, grandads and friends can choose to complete any of the distances.

The Race for Life is back at Callendar Park on Sunday, June 22. (Pic: Scott Louden)

People are invited to run, jog, walk or take on the course in whatever way suits them, all while raising money for the charity.

The fundraisers have raised millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Scotland, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year. Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

To find out more about the fundraiser or to sign up visit raceforlife.org