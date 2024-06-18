All you need to know about Libraries are for Everyone day in Larbert this weekend

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Jun 2024, 18:52 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 18:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A fun day for everyone in the community takes place this Saturday in Larbert Library.

The event will see the launch of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge before activities for all ages in the Hallam Road venue from 10am to 2.30pm.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy Bookbug sessions, Storytimes, coding workshops, retro gaming and LEGO, while there will be crafts to try for adults and children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s totally free and drop in, but there are some workshops, including the cartoon workshop and the teen book group are best booked in advance to secure a space.

The aim is to reach people and families who have never used the library, or aren’t sure what happens behind the dors – why not pop along on June 22 and find out.

Lynne James, audience development librarian, said: "Our Libraries are for Everyone days are not only great fun and always hugely popular, but they’re a great entry point for people who have never used the library, or haven’t been in a while, to see what a modern library is all about. We guarantee you won’t be bored!”

Full details here

Related topics:LibrariesLarbertYoungstersLego

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.