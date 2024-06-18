All you need to know about Libraries are for Everyone day in Larbert this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun day for everyone in the community takes place this Saturday in Larbert Library.

The event will see the launch of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge before activities for all ages in the Hallam Road venue from 10am to 2.30pm.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy Bookbug sessions, Storytimes, coding workshops, retro gaming and LEGO, while there will be crafts to try for adults and children.

It’s totally free and drop in, but there are some workshops, including the cartoon workshop and the teen book group are best booked in advance to secure a space.

The aim is to reach people and families who have never used the library, or aren’t sure what happens behind the dors – why not pop along on June 22 and find out.

Lynne James, audience development librarian, said: "Our Libraries are for Everyone days are not only great fun and always hugely popular, but they’re a great entry point for people who have never used the library, or haven’t been in a while, to see what a modern library is all about. We guarantee you won’t be bored!”