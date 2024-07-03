All you need to know about Falkirk's Emergency Services Day
Emergency Services Day is back on Wednesday, July 10 on the town’s High Street.
It will be a chance for youngsters – and the young-at-heart – to meet our emergency responders from police, fire and ambulance, as well as ancillary services and charities who support them.
Organised by Falkirk Delivers, their spokesperson said: “Whether you’re curious about the equipment, interested in a career in emergency services, or just looking for a fun family day out, this event has something for everyone.
"Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage with and learn from our local heroes.”
The day, which in the past has seen a collection of emergency vehicles, personnel and police horses in the High Street, runs from 10am to 4pm.
