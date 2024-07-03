Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A great free day out for the family will take place in the heart of Falkirk next week.

Emergency Services Day is back on Wednesday, July 10 on the town’s High Street.

It will be a chance for youngsters – and the young-at-heart – to meet our emergency responders from police, fire and ambulance, as well as ancillary services and charities who support them.

Organised by Falkirk Delivers, their spokesperson said: “Whether you’re curious about the equipment, interested in a career in emergency services, or just looking for a fun family day out, this event has something for everyone.

Three youngsters enjoying last year's Emergency Services Day. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage with and learn from our local heroes.”