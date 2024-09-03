Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Venues across Falkirk district are set to welcome visitors this September as the popular Doors Open Days take place again in 2024.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout the month, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

Four buildings across Falkirk district will be opening their doors on Saturday, September 7.

Among them are three new venues participating in the initiative for the first time this year.

The Barony Theatre in Bo'ness is one of four venues in the Falkirk district opening its doors on Saturday for this year's Doors Open Day events. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk Islamic Centre is opening its doors to welcome neighbours, friends and people from the wider community.

The mosque open day offers an opportunity for people to experience the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Islamic faith.

There will be guided tours of the mosque, exhibitions on Islamic history and culture and array of refreshments.

The day is part of the centre’s broader commitment to fostering understanding and dialogue within the community. The Islamic Centre hopes to demystify aspects of the Islamic faith, encourage conversations and strengthen the bonds that unite all members of the community, regardless of their background.

Falkirk Islamic Centre will welcome visitors from the wider Falkirk community on Saturday for its open day. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Imam Ayub, the spiritual leader of the Falkirk Islamic Centre, emphasised the importance of this event considering recent events in parts of England.

He said: “In times of tension and misunderstanding, it is more important than ever to come together as a community.

“Our mosque is not just a place of worship; it is a place of learning, support, and friendship.

"We welcome everyone in Falkirk to join us on this special day, to learn about our faith, ask questions, and most importantly, to share in the common values that we all hold dear.”

The centre in Burnhead Lane will be open from noon to 4pm on Saturday, September 7.

Larbert Old Church of Scotland will also be open on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

There has been a church on the grounds at Larbert Cross since the 12th century, with the current building designed by architect David Hamilton and built in 1820.

Members of the congregation will be on hand to show visitors around the church and graveyard.

There will be an organ recital from 10am to 11am and booklets available for information about the organ and stained glass windows.

Another addition to the programme this year is the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness.

The theatre in the town’s Borrowstoun Road is a former primary school (Borrowstoun Primary) and it was converted into a 120 seater venue in the 1960s. For Doors Open Day there will be a behind the scenes tour of the theatre for visitors – front of house and backstage – telling the history of the building and its place in the community.

The Barony Theatre will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

A further local venue will also be open for visitors and is a regular feature on the Doors Open Day programme.

Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church will be open from 2pm to 4pm.

The building is an A-listed Arts and Crafts style building with several notable Strachan windows.

There will be a short audio visual presentation on the church and local expert, Brian Watters, will be on hand to explain the features. There is also a self-guided walk around the building linking to features of local history.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk