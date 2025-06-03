All you need to know about Awakening the Festival 2025

Awakening the Festival returns to Callendar Park this Sunday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Music and fun are the order of the day as a popular festival returns to Falkirk this weekend.

Awakening The Festival, which is exclusively for anyone with a disability and their family and friends, takes place in Callendar Park on Sunday.

Hosted by Enable Falkirk, the event, which is now in its sixth year, offers a whole host of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Children will be entertained by captivating performers, including Gary the Music Man from The Singing Kettle and the one and only Mowhawk.

As well as a programme of live music and many stalls to browse, there will be funfair rides to enjoy too.

There will be live bands, DJs and singers on the stage including Tam Sparkle, DJ Elad, Leona Rae, VH5, 90’s Baby and Zander Nation.

The entertainment continues elsewhere in the park with the chance to learn circus skills, get your face painted and your nails done.

There’s plenty of fun to be had with the inflatables and fairground rides, or why not take a ride with the Cycling Without Age team.

A calming and interactive environment can be found in the sensory sanctuary – a specially designed space providing a range of experiences to engage and stimulate the senses including soothing lights, textured surfaces and sensory objects.

Those attending can also spend time with the therapy horses and dogs and Animal Man Mini Zoo.

But there’s still plenty more to explore with a static display of emergency vehicles, market stalls to browse and information stands from organisations dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities. The information area offers the chance to gather information and support.

The festival will also host a range of food outlets and a licensed bar.

BBC River City favourites Bob, Angus, Alex and Amber will be there on the day to meet fans, as will Fireman Sam and the characters from Heroes and Tiaras.

Pamis changing places toilet will be there to meet the personal care requirements for those who need it, as well as ample portable disabled toilets.

Awakening the Festival runs in Callendar Park from noon to 6pm on Sunday, June 8.

For more information visit Awakening the Festival Facebook page. Tickets are available to buy in advance from here.