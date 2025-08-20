All welcome at Armed Forces event in Laurieston this weekend
Everyone is invited to attend the annual Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Scotland Armed Forces Day in Laurieston this weekend.
It takes place at the village’s war memorial in Mary Street from 1pm.
This year’s guest speakers will be Euan Stainbank MP, Stephen Kerr MSP, Padre Phil Patterson and Baillie William Buchanan, ASA president.
Veterans, Army, Marine and Sea Cadets will also be attending the parade and service.
ASA President Baillie Buchanan said: “This event reminds us that freedom is not free, we say thank you to our brave men and women who serve at home or abroad.”