All Under One Banner: Update on planned Falkirk weekend demonstration
Organisers of a planned independence march through Falkirk tomorrow have issued an update.
All Under One Banner (AUOB) had planned the latest in a series of marches backing Scottish independence to take place in the town on September 10 with a rally at Callendar Park.
They said the Falkirk event was expected to attract up to 2000 people.
However, late yesterday the organisers announced on social media that it had been postponed following the death of HM The Queen.
The message stated: “Due to recent events we have decided to postpone this Saturday’s march for independence at Falkirk.
"We will reschedule the Falkirk demonstration for next year.
"What matters most is securing Scottish independence as soon as possible. Next up, we march at Edinburgh on October 1.”
The walk was due to begin at Glenfuir Road and travel through Falkirk town centre.
At the same time a group of motorcyclists was planning a Ride for Independence round the town.