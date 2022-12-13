All the pics from Bonnybridge Gala's Christmas fayre
A great time was had by all those attending a Christmas fayre organised by the hard working Bonnybridge Gala committee.
Held in the village’s community centre, the event attracted all ages on Sunday afternoon.
There was lots for the children to enjoy, including a bouncy slide, and it wouldn’t be a festive event without a visit from Santa. And while he didn’t bring his reindeer with him – they are resting up before their busy time on Christmas Eve, he did send along their four-legged friends from GGT Pony Parties to spread a little cheer.
There were also lots of stalls for people to pick up Christmas gifts and treats.