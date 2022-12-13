News you can trust since 1845
Santa with Bonnybridge Gala Queen Skye McMenemy, 11, and Kayla the elf, 12

All the pics from Bonnybridge Gala's Christmas fayre

A great time was had by all those attending a Christmas fayre organised by the hard working Bonnybridge Gala committee.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago

Held in the village’s community centre, the event attracted all ages on Sunday afternoon.

There was lots for the children to enjoy, including a bouncy slide, and it wouldn’t be a festive event without a visit from Santa. And while he didn’t bring his reindeer with him – they are resting up before their busy time on Christmas Eve, he did send along their four-legged friends from GGT Pony Parties to spread a little cheer.

There were also lots of stalls for people to pick up Christmas gifts and treats.

1. Bonnybridge Gala Christmas fayre

Karris, 12, from Bonnybridge selling holly/floral products she created herself

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Bonnybridge Gala Christmas fayre

Santa with Krystal, 5, from Bonnybridge

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Bonnybridge Gala Christmas fayre

David Johnson on his stall

Photo: Scott Louden

4. Bonnybridge Gala Christmas fayre

Donna Brereton with Aidan, 6, and Lee, 10, from Bonnybridge

Photo: Scott Louden

