The ten-strong Ferry Fair committee kicked off this week’s busy programme on Sunday.

It’s been an action-packed week for the members, headed up by new chairwoman Jane Harkin, who was coaxed out of ‘retirement’ to take the top job.

One of her primary aims since doing so has been raising funds for the town’s annual celebratory week, which costs £27,000 to stage.

A fundraising afternoon tea, the annual Jim Liddell Memorial Dinner, bucket collections in Tesco and generous donations from the community and local businesses all helped to amass the necessary funds.

Jane said: “We'd like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising this year; we couldn’t do what we do without support from the community, generous local businesses and the volunteers who muck in to lend a hand in Fair week.”

Also busy this week has been local photographer Alistair Pryde, who was on hand to capture the start of Fair week for the history books.

And there certainly was plenty of action to capture, kicking off on Sunday with the the adult football tournament at the sports and community hub. The eventual winners were MintBox, who were delighted to receive their trophy from Jane.

A teddy bear's picnic was also held on Sunday in Hawthornbank Walled Garden, which proved a big hit with families, followed by an outdoor ecumenical service in the rose garden next to Rosebery Hall.

The evening closed with a superb show of local talent in the aptly-named Ferry Talented contest.

On Monday, the junior five-a-side tournament was hotly-contested at the sports hub. And on Tuesday, a new event, organised by Scotts Bar at Port Edgar Marina, saw a host of family activities take place, including a special Ferry Fair menu for under a fiver a head.

The family fun night was held on Wednesday at the sports hub, followed by the race night in Burgess Park last night (Thursday).

And that leads us nicely into today’s big events, kicking off with the Burryman touring the town to ward off evil spirits, kicking off at the Stag Head Hotel at 8.45am.

Tonight in the High Street, the last rehearsal will be held for Queen-elect Casey Costello (10), her retinue and Ernie Hinks before the fun begins at 6.30pm with the fancy dress, dog show, boundary and wheelbarrow races and culminating with the Bellstane Walk at 8.30pm.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the procession will begin at South Queensferry High School at 10.40am and will progress down to Burgess Road, ready for the main parade to the High Street stage, which will begin at 11.15am.

Casey will be crowned by Ernie on the High Street stage at around noon.

With everything now falling into place, all the committee, retinue and everyone in the town is hoping that the weather will also play fair.

Jane added: “After last month’s deluge, we’re hoping the sun will make a re-appearance for us!

“Everything else has fallen into place nicely; we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed for the weather too.”

1 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Ferry Fair Week by Alistair Pryde (6) 230806 063.JPG The Teddy Bear’s picnic on Sunday in Hawthornbank Walled Garden was a huge hit with families, with both adults and children enjoying the event - and teddy bears, of course! Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Ferry Fair Week by Alistair Pryde (5) 230806 053.JPG For cute kids and furry friends alike, the teddy bears' picnic was a real treat. Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Ferry Fair Week by Alistair Pryde (12) 230806 104.JPG This youngster sang his heart out on Sunday in the aptly-named Ferry Talented contest. Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

4 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Ferry Fair Week by Alistair Pryde (10) 230806 092.JPG Eric Clapton and Slash better watch out, there are plenty of talented young guitarists ready to take their place! Photo: Alistair Pryde Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4