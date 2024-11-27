All the fun of Larbert High Christmas Fayre in 16 pictures

Pupils and staff had a busy few days beforehand making home baking to sell and setting up stall and activities.
Youngsters also provided entertainment during Sunday’s Fayre.
Santa and Mrs Claus put in an appearance, while the Festive Cafe proved very popular with visitors.
Thanking everyone for attending, the organisers said lots of money had been raised for Strathcarron Hospice.
1. Larbert High School Christmas Fayre
Mrs Claus and Santa Claus with ten-year-old Darcy and her dad Thomas from Larbert. Photo: Scott Louden
2. Larbert High School Christmas Fayre
Leanne and Emma at the Mattie and Me stall. Photo: Scott Louden
3. Larbert High School Christmas Fayre
Paul and Pamela of Pawsome Eats prepare to welcome customers. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Larbert High School Christmas Fayre
Jen and Kirsty with Jessica, eight, look after one of the many craft stalls. Photo: Scott Louden
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.