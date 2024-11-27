All the fun of Larbert High Christmas Fayre in 16 pictures

Pupils and staff had a busy few days beforehand making home baking to sell and setting up stall and activities.

Youngsters also provided entertainment during Sunday’s Fayre.

Santa and Mrs Claus put in an appearance, while the Festive Cafe proved very popular with visitors.

Thanking everyone for attending, the organisers said lots of money had been raised for Strathcarron Hospice.

