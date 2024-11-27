All the fun of Larbert High Christmas Fayre in 16 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 16:38 BST
A successful Christmas Fayre was organised by Larbert High School last weekend.

Pupils and staff had a busy few days beforehand making home baking to sell and setting up stall and activities.

Youngsters also provided entertainment during Sunday’s Fayre.

Santa and Mrs Claus put in an appearance, while the Festive Cafe proved very popular with visitors.

Thanking everyone for attending, the organisers said lots of money had been raised for Strathcarron Hospice.

Mrs Claus and Santa Claus with ten-year-old Darcy and her dad Thomas from Larbert.

Mrs Claus and Santa Claus with ten-year-old Darcy and her dad Thomas from Larbert.

Leanne and Emma at the Mattie and Me stall.

Leanne and Emma at the Mattie and Me stall.

Paul and Pamela of Pawsome Eats prepare to welcome customers.

Paul and Pamela of Pawsome Eats prepare to welcome customers.

Jen and Kirsty with Jessica, eight, look after one of the many craft stalls.

Jen and Kirsty with Jessica, eight, look after one of the many craft stalls.

