All the fun of Grangemouth Stags Family Day in 30 pics

Grangemouth Stags threw open the doors at their Glensburgh ground on Saturday for an afternoon of sporting activities and fun.

They were delighted that so many people came along and, by the looks on the faces of everyone in our photographs, a great time was had by all.

After the event, the rugby club’s board and committee thanked all those who came along to help with the organisation, as well as running stalls and events. They also thanked everyone who attended.

There was a special thanks for Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who sent staff along to support the day.

The club’s own volunteers form the walking rugby, mini section, midi section, men and women's sections were also praised for all their hard work to make this such a successful day.

Now the club are busy looking ahead to the new season … and next year’s fun day.

1 . Grangemouth Stags Family Fun Day Starting them young ... one tot tries out the equipment on the pitches at Glensburgh. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Grangemouth Stags Family Fun Day He wants to get this right. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Grangemouth Stags Family Fun Day Enjoying the refreshments, Pauline with Cullen and Oliver, both 11. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales