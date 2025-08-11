All the fun of Grangemouth Stags Family Day in 30 pics

By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Aug 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 13:48 BST
An event at a local rugby club to let people see some of the great work they do in the community attracted over 400 adults and children.

Grangemouth Stags threw open the doors at their Glensburgh ground on Saturday for an afternoon of sporting activities and fun.

They were delighted that so many people came along and, by the looks on the faces of everyone in our photographs, a great time was had by all.

After the event, the rugby club’s board and committee thanked all those who came along to help with the organisation, as well as running stalls and events. They also thanked everyone who attended.

There was a special thanks for Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who sent staff along to support the day.

The club’s own volunteers form the walking rugby, mini section, midi section, men and women's sections were also praised for all their hard work to make this such a successful day.

Now the club are busy looking ahead to the new season … and next year’s fun day.

Starting them young ... one tot tries out the equipment on the pitches at Glensburgh.

Starting them young ... one tot tries out the equipment on the pitches at Glensburgh. Photo: Scott Louden

He wants to get this right.

He wants to get this right. Photo: Scott Louden

Enjoying the refreshments, Pauline with Cullen and Oliver, both 11.

Enjoying the refreshments, Pauline with Cullen and Oliver, both 11. Photo: Scott Louden

There was lots to try out in the sports hall, including archery.

There was lots to try out in the sports hall, including archery. Photo: Scott Louden

