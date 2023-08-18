News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

All the fun of Fair Week Friday in South Queensferry

Ferry Fair Week boasts a packed programme of events for all the family to enjoy.
By Julie Currie
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

And the day before the crowning is particularly busy, thanks to the Burryman touring the town to ward off evil spirits, kicking off at the Stag Head Hotel.

The last rehearsal for the court was also held on the stage in the High Street on Friday night, with Queen-elect Casey Costello (10), her retinue and Honourable Gentleman Ernie Hinks going through their duties one last time ahead of Saturday's crowning for real.

And then the fun really began for people of all ages, with the fancy dress being judged ahead of the ever-popular dog show, the traditional boundary race, a wacky wheelbarrow chase and the Bellstane Walk, which isn't for the faint-hearted!

There to catch all the action on Friday was local photographer Alistair Pryde...but were you in the pictures?

Related topics:Queen