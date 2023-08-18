And the day before the crowning is particularly busy, thanks to the Burryman touring the town to ward off evil spirits, kicking off at the Stag Head Hotel.

The last rehearsal for the court was also held on the stage in the High Street on Friday night, with Queen-elect Casey Costello (10), her retinue and Honourable Gentleman Ernie Hinks going through their duties one last time ahead of Saturday's crowning for real.

And then the fun really began for people of all ages, with the fancy dress being judged ahead of the ever-popular dog show, the traditional boundary race, a wacky wheelbarrow chase and the Bellstane Walk, which isn't for the faint-hearted!