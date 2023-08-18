News you can trust since 1845
Burryman and attendants, Duncan Thompson (left) and Andrew Findlater, prepare to leave the Provost's House.
Burryman and attendants, Duncan Thompson (left) and Andrew Findlater, prepare to leave the Provost’s House.

All the fun of Fair Week Friday

Ferry Fair Week boasts a packed programme of events for all the family to enjoy.
By Julie Currie
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST

And the day before the crowning is particularly busy, thanks to the Burryman touring the town to ward off evil spirits, kicking off at the Stag Head Hotel.

The last rehearsal for the court was also held on the stage in the High Street on Friday night, with Queen-elect Casey Costello (10), her retinue and Honourable Gentleman Ernie Hinks going through their duties one last time ahead of Saturday's crowning for real.

And then the fun really began for people of all ages, with the fancy dress being judged ahead of the ever-popular dog show, the traditional boundary race, a wacky wheelbarrow chase and the Bellstane Walk, which isn't for the faint-hearted!

There to catch all the action on Friday was local photographer Alistair Pryde...but were you in the pictures?

The Burryman tour is not a one-man job; some of the volunteers who gather burrs, collect donations and support the Burryman throughout the day.

The Burryman tour is not a one-man job; some of the volunteers who gather burrs, collect donations and support the Burryman throughout the day.

The Burryman Tour always kicks off at the Stag Head Hotel on the Friday of Fair Week.

The Burryman Tour always kicks off at the Stag Head Hotel on the Friday of Fair Week.

This wee cutie entered the dog show competition.

This wee cutie entered the dog show competition.

A fabulous country gent's coat on top of an already beautiful coat.

A fabulous country gent's coat on top of an already beautiful coat.

