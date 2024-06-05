Local lass Dionne Hickey was just one of the acts to play at the festival.Local lass Dionne Hickey was just one of the acts to play at the festival.
Local lass Dionne Hickey was just one of the acts to play at the festival.

All the fun of Awakening Festival 2024 in pictures

By Fiona Dobie
Published 5th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
The sun was shining for festival goers on Sunday as Awakening The Festival took place in Callendar Park.

The event was organised exclusively for people with disabilities and their friends and families to allow as many as possible to take part and enjoy the eight hours of entertainment.

There was plenty for everyone to enjoy throughout the day including live music, a carousel, side stalls, food sellers, a sensory area and therapy horses.

People travelled from across central Scotland for the event, which is now in its fifth year, and is organised by members of the Falkirk branch of Enable Scotland.

The charity believes in equal rights for everyone through self-directed social care, employment, training and empowering communities.

Among the music acts on the day were Zander Nation, VH5, DJ Sparkos, Dionne Hickey, DJ Elad and Tam Sparkle.

Fun for youngsters included Magic Pete.

Festival goers could also spend time with therapy horses and dogs, as well as visit the Animal Man Mini Zoo and enjoy the static display of emergency vehicles, browse through market stalls.

Balamory and Still Game stars Andrew Agnew and Jane McCarry also joined Sunday’s event.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s fun.

Everyone was enjoying the music.

1. Awakening Festival 2024

Everyone was enjoying the music. Photo: Michael Gillen

Dionne Hickey entertains the crowds in Callendar Park.

2. Awakening Festival 2024

Dionne Hickey entertains the crowds in Callendar Park. Photo: Michael Gillen

Awakening is Scotland's only festival exclusively for anyone with a disability.

3. Awakening Festival 2024

Awakening is Scotland's only festival exclusively for anyone with a disability. Photo: Michael Gillen

Awakening is hosted by the Falkirk branch of Enable Scotland.

4. Awakening Festival 2024

Awakening is hosted by the Falkirk branch of Enable Scotland. Photo: Michael Gillen

