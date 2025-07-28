All the fun of Airth Highland Games 2025 in 44 pictures

While the Highland dancers were busy competing from shortly after 9am, the day’s event began officially with the annual hieftain’s parade through the village.

It was led by the 2025 chieftain, Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, who was accompanied by his wife Eilidh.

After some short speeches it was time for this year’s chieftain to start the first race.

He also presented the award for the annual Airth village garden competition to this year’s winner, Dawn Rennie.

Then it was time for the annual photocall as the chieftain attempted to lift the Airth Smiddy Stane … but to no avail.

There was then an afternoon packed with events for the large crowd to enjoy. As well as highland dancing there were heavweight events for males, females and juniors, as well as athletics races and cycling.

Music was provided by Doune Pipe Band and band Huroosh, while there were fairground rides and lots of stalls for people to enjoy.

The organisers thank everyone for coming along and making the day such a success.

Airth Highland Games 2025 The busy day of events begins at the Wilderness park with Highland dancing.

Airth Highland Games 2025 The Chieftain's parade makes it way through the village with 2025 Chieftain Brian Leishman, centre.

Airth Highland Games 2025 Doune Pipe band making music for the parade.

Airth Highland Games 2025 The Chieftain's parade heads through the village.