All the fun of Airth Highland Games 2025 in 44 pictures

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST
The 154th Airth Highland Games were voted a huge success by all who took part and those who watched Saturday’s event.

While the Highland dancers were busy competing from shortly after 9am, the day’s event began officially with the annual hieftain’s parade through the village.

It was led by the 2025 chieftain, Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, who was accompanied by his wife Eilidh.

After some short speeches it was time for this year’s chieftain to start the first race.

He also presented the award for the annual Airth village garden competition to this year’s winner, Dawn Rennie.

Then it was time for the annual photocall as the chieftain attempted to lift the Airth Smiddy Stane … but to no avail.

There was then an afternoon packed with events for the large crowd to enjoy. As well as highland dancing there were heavweight events for males, females and juniors, as well as athletics races and cycling.

Music was provided by Doune Pipe Band and band Huroosh, while there were fairground rides and lots of stalls for people to enjoy.

The organisers thank everyone for coming along and making the day such a success.

The busy day of events begins at the Wilderness park with Highland dancing.

1. Airth Highland Games 2025

The busy day of events begins at the Wilderness park with Highland dancing. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Chieftain's parade makes it way through the village with 2025 Chieftain Brian Leishman, centre.

2. Airth Highland Games 2025

The Chieftain's parade makes it way through the village with 2025 Chieftain Brian Leishman, centre. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Doune Pipe band making music for the parade.

3. Airth Highland Games 2025

Doune Pipe band making music for the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The Chieftain's parade heads through the village.

4. Airth Highland Games 2025

The Chieftain's parade heads through the village. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:HighlandGrangemouth
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice