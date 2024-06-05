Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Loo Crew’, who took over Grangemouth public toilets after closure by Falkirk Council, are holding another fund-raising event on Saturday.

The event on June 8 will be a market in Grangemouth town centre with a car boot sale in the Union Road car park, just behind Iceland.

And the team at Grangemouth Community Hub hope it will be much more than a fundraiser to help keep the toilets open.

Organisers Pamela Young and June Ramage hope it will bring more people into the town centre to boost local businesses too and be another chance for the community to get together.

Pamela Young And June Ramage Of Grangemouth Community Hub. Picture: Contributed

Pamela said: “We are hoping it will be another fantastic day and the sun will shine – we have loads of amazing stalls.”

These will include arts, crafts and jewellery and there will be food available from local businesses, such as Cafe Torino and Kerrie’s Coffee Shop.

While Union Road car park will be host to the car boot sale, there will still be plenty of room for parking.

Grangemouth Community Hub’s own shop – better known as The Wee Loo Crew shop – in York Lane will also be open.

Pamela said: “Our wee shop will be open with loads of other fab shops including butchers , fishmonger and fruit shop and amazing cafes.”

The team hope that people coming along will also support the local businesses who have been very supportive, including JH Kilt Hire and Ross Philip’s Jewellers.