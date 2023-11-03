The countdown to Christmas is underway and with so much going on, we’re compiling a handy list of local events for you to enjoy.

Whether it’s festive fayres, coffee mornings, or things for the younger members of the family to enjoy, let us know what is going on in your community and we’ll keep updating our list.

You can email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk with the details or send us a message on our Falkirk Herald Facebook page.

Camelon: Forth Valley Sensory Centre will be hosting its Winter Fayre on Friday, November 17 between 11am and 2pm. There will be a range of stalls both from local businesses such as Peaches Crafts, Charlie Bears, Self- calming Charms and much more. FVSC will also have a range of stalls at the event from their usual tombola to our brand new dog stall and clothing rack.

Lots of festive events will be taking place in the next few weeks and we have the details: Pic: Michael Gillen

Polmont: St Margaret's School Parent Council is hosting a Christmas Fayre on Saturday November 25, 11am-2pm in the school (Salmon Inn Road). A wide variety of gift stalls will offer the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping while the kids are entertained with games, face painting, crafting activities, Santa's Grotto and more. Refreshments will be available. Entry at the door £1 per adult and 50p per child.

Larbert: Larbert East Church will be holding a Christmas Coffee Morning with stalls on Saturday, November 25 from 10am-1pm: Tickets are now available from tea ladies £3.50.

Stenhousemuir: The Annual Winter Fayre will be held in Stenhouse & Carron Church on Saturday December 2 from 1pm to 3pm. There will be the usual stalls including the popular silent auction. Admission £1 at the door, children free.

Falkirk: From December 1-24 there will be a Christmas Adventure taking place at Callendar House. It seems the elves have moved into the house as they are busy preparing for Christmas. You can join them for a magical, interactive adventure where Chef Elf really needs your help in the kitchen to get ready for the big day. Enjoy a 40-minute festive show where you will team up with the elves to make sure everything is ready for Santa coming - and he is on his way! Great fun for all the family, then finish your magical adventure by meeting Santa himself. Details on how to book here