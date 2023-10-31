Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Callendar Park event kicks off at 6.30pm with music from local DJ Craigie P who will keep the audience entertained until the display begins at 7.30pm.

Last year around 30,000 people converged on the park for the free community event and people are asked to follow a few simple rules to keep everyone safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those attending should wrap up warm, including sturdy footwear; bring a torch; and follow all instructions from stewards.

They should not bring sparklers; alcohol or fly a drone.There will be no public parking at Callendar Park, with the exception of disabled parking and the access path from Callendar Business Park to access the main area of the park will close at 6.40 pm. This is for safety reasons and will remain closed until 8.15 pm.

Callendar Road will be closed to all traffic from 6-9 pm, from the roundabout at Callendar Business Park to Oliver Street. There will be a temporary one-way system in place at Oliver Road/ Moncks Road area and at Kemper Avenue where people should enter from Arnot Street.

The road closures and one-way systems are put in place to help the flow of traffic to and from the event and drivers are asked to follow the diversions in place for a quick and easy journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments will be on sale from the kiosk next to the playpark or in the main area of the park – cash sales only.

Toilets are located on Queens Drive at the east end of Callendar House and also at the kiosk next to the playpark.

Falkirk Council is spending £10,000 to put on the display which returned in 2022 after the pandemic.

Michael McGuinness, head of growth, planning and climate change said it was important for the council to host the event so that people could enjoy a display safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad