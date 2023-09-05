All smiles as Stenhousemuir family celebrate five generations of girls

A Stenhousemuir family is celebrating and enjoying spending time together after welcoming its latest member – making a fifth generation of girls.

The birth of Belle Cairns on May 5 this year has brought great joy to her proud clan, which now boasts five generations of females.

Belle is the first daughter of Natalie Taljaard, 28, and partner Peter Cairns.

The role of great great grandmother is taken on by 87-year-old Ethel Binnie, while her daughter Linda Reyneke, 66, is now a great grandmother.

Although Belle is not the first great great grandchild for Ethel, or the first great grandchild for Linda, she is the first granddaughter for grandmother, Lynne Taljaard, 49.

And her arrival marks the fifth generation of girls in the family, and they all live in Stenhousemuir.

Great grandmother Linda said: “It’s fantastic to have everyone near by. We’re a very close family. We had the five generations before as Belle is my third great grandchild, but it’s lovely to have the five generations of the same sex. We are very lucky.”

The family have their roots in Stenhousemuir, however Linda lived in South Africa for a period of time, as did Lynne. The pair both now work for Jet2.

Linda is delighted about Belle’s arrival saying: “It’s so nice to be a young great granny. You can spend time with them and you’ve got enough energy to do things with them.”