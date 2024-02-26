All pupils are the big winners in Grangemouth primary school 'election'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Election fever gripped Bowhouse Primary School as the fun and educational endeavour allowed all pupils and staff to democratically decide how the funding should be spent.

The election took place last Thursday and featured actual voting booths used by Falkirk Council in local and general elections

A random draw arrived at two policies which each P7 class at the school had to fight for or against.

Bowhouse Primary School holds its very first 'general election' complete with authentic voting booths (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

7F formed the "Walkie Talkie” party to urge the £1100 be put towards a new play trail in the Bowhouse playground for all pupils to benefit from.

7M, meanwhile, formed the “Just Like That” party who argued the sum of £1100 should be divided equally amongst all 11 classes at Bowhouse so each class can

decide to spend their share as would most benefit their class.

Just like That received 147 votes, while the Walkie Talkies received 141 votes.

A Bowhouse Primary School spokesperson said: “The P7 classes have worked very hard to run a campaign – they’ve presented ideas, learned about democracy and held the first Bowhouse General Election in the 55 years our school has existed.

“By a very slim margin Just Like That won the 2024 Bowhouse General Election. An announcement will be made next week about when each class will receive their £100.