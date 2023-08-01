All change: Update on plans for new sporting facilities in Camelon
Falkirk Council had been looking for the go ahead from its planning department to construct a sports changing facility in the Camelon area.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 08:48 BST
The local authority lodged an application with planners on June 8 to build the facility at the Stirling Road Pavilion, Stirling Road, Camelon.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted permission on Friday, July 28.
The proposal is part of Falkirk Council’s £2 million investment to ensure sports pavilions in the the local area will be fighting fit for next season.