Permission has been granted for the office and storage area above a vacant town centre shop to be converted into a living space.

Redan Property Investments lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 6 to change the use of the office and storage areas at the former Alexander Wilkies store, in Newmarket Street, Falkirk to created a flat.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Thursday, June 6.

Wilkies closed down for good in June last year after it was announced it would not would not be one of the locations in the retail chain’s successful bid to come out of administration.

There had been plans to change the use of the former clothes shop (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

According to the online planning documents, the second floor of the Wilkies building was used to provide staff facilities, administration, and additional storage for the retail unit below.