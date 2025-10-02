All change for Burtons building?: Yet another plan lodged for flats in Falkirk High Street

Last month saw proposals for

Hannigan Hotels Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 11, which was validated on Monday, September 29, to change the use of the buildings at 86 to 88 High Street, Falkirk to create three flats, incorporating two shop units at ground floor level.

The shop closed its doors back in 2019.

Bellair lodged an application for the premises with the council on October 1, 2020 looking to alter and change the use of the building to create three flats and two shop units at ground floor level.

Yet more plans have been lodged to convert the former Burtons shop (Picture: Michael Gillen)

That proposal was given the go ahead on December 22, 2020.

Just down the High Street a few hundred yards a “mystery” applicant is looking for the go ahead to create flats in the former Poundstretchers building.

There have been many varied planning applications – including some which were granted – for the former High Street shop.

The most recent application for 150 to 156 High Street, Falkirk – lodged on August 29 and validated on Monday, September 29 – apparently came from Falkirk Council itself.

However, the council contacted The Falkirk Herald to state the agent for the applicant – who is unknown at this time – had made an error when they put Falkirk Council in the “name of applicant” section.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council is clearing the Callendar Square site for the New Town Hall, however, the council is not the applicant for this particular development.

The former Poundstretcher store closed in 2022 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The agent has made an error and they will rectify this by submitting a revised application.”

The application seeks to seeks to alter, extend and change of use of the building fronting High Street to form two retail units and 14 flatted dwellings.

Previous to this Hannigan Hotels Ltd was granted planning permission from the council to change the use 150 High Street, Falkirk, to form a gym and seven flats on September 10 last year.

Before that REWD Group was given the go ahead to alter, extend and change the use of the same premises to create 23 flats on April 27, 2021.

