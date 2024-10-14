All aboard for 28 pics from the weekend's Bo'ness and Kinneil steam railway gala

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:29 BST
Steam railway enthusiasts were not deterred by torrential rain on Saturday when they turned out for the annual gala.

Organised by Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, the weather was kinder on Friday evening and Sunday. However, when the Falkirk Herald arrived on Saturday it was fair to say the conditions were dreich.

Hundreds of people attended over the three days with this year’s event entitled Steam, Steel, Road and Rail.

As well as the steam trains there was an array of vintage cars to look around in the station car park.

Among the engines running on the track was LMS Ivatt class 2MT 41312 from The Watercress Line in Hampshire.

Volunteers at the heritage railway were also excited that, after many years of hard work, the British Railways 2-6-4T No. 80105 loco was back in service just in time for the weekend’s gala.

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway held its annual Steam, Steel, Road and Rail Gala at the weekend.

1. Bo'ness Steam Rail gala

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway held its annual Steam, Steel, Road and Rail Gala at the weekend. Photo: Michael Gillen

The damp weather ensured there was plenty of steam.

2. Bo'ness Steam Rail gala

The damp weather ensured there was plenty of steam. Photo: Michael Gillen

All aboard and off they go.

3. Bo'ness Steam Rail gala

All aboard and off they go. Photo: Michael Gillen

Steam rail enthusiasts turned up in their numbers for the event.

4. Bo'ness Steam Rail gala

Steam rail enthusiasts turned up in their numbers for the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

