All aboard for 28 pics from the weekend's Bo'ness and Kinneil steam railway gala

Organised by Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, the weather was kinder on Friday evening and Sunday. However, when the Falkirk Herald arrived on Saturday it was fair to say the conditions were dreich.

Hundreds of people attended over the three days with this year’s event entitled Steam, Steel, Road and Rail.

As well as the steam trains there was an array of vintage cars to look around in the station car park.

Among the engines running on the track was LMS Ivatt class 2MT 41312 from The Watercress Line in Hampshire.

Volunteers at the heritage railway were also excited that, after many years of hard work, the British Railways 2-6-4T No. 80105 loco was back in service just in time for the weekend’s gala.

1 . Bo'ness Steam Rail gala Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway held its annual Steam, Steel, Road and Rail Gala at the weekend. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Steam Rail gala The damp weather ensured there was plenty of steam. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Steam Rail gala All aboard and off they go. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales