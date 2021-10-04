Alexandra Burke an Jack Yarrow in Joseph...

The singer will be reunited with J​ason Donovan, who will reprise the role of Pharaoh,​ and ​J​ac Yarrow as the title character when she stars as The Narrator in the acclaimed production, which is set to play the Edinburgh Playhouse for one week only in 2022.

Producer Michael Harrison​, who ​also produces the King's annual panto, say​s, ​“After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to the Edinburgh Playhouse next autumn​.

Jac Yarrow as Joseph

"​Alexandra Burke is confirmed to return to her much-applauded role as Narrator when we perform in Edinburgh having warmed the hearts of theatre-goers at the London Palladium this summer.

​"​Our ‘dream team’ casting will enchant newcomers and long standing fans alike; Jac Yarrow has wowed audiences and critics with his spectacular debut and attendees should be prepared for the roof to be raised when Jason Donovan steps on stage. G​o​! G​o​! G​o​! J​oseph​!"

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob’s favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt’s famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most loved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show, which began life as a small-scale school concert features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Jason Donovan and Jac Yarrow as Pharaoh and Joseph

Burke​ previously visited the Playhouse ​in The Bodyguard​ and​ Sister Act​ and has now sold more than ​five million records. ​

Donovan return​s​ to the role of Pharaoh​ having ​originally ​given ​his defining stage performance as the title character in the 1990s in a sold-out 18-month run which produced a No​ ​1 single and best-selling soundtrack album. He returned to ​raise the roof of the London Palladium during the show’s 2019 and 2021 ​runs​ as Pharaoh, who rocks Song of the King in the musical.Jac Yarrow​, meanwhile, caused a sensation when he made his professional stage debut playing Joseph. His portrayal of Joseph won him unanimous acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination, with his rendition of Close Every Door To Me regularly stopping the show with standing ovations.Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29​,​ October​,​ 2022. ​Tickets go on g​eneral on sale​ ​Wednesday​, ​6 October​, at 10am​ from ​www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

