Football legend Alex Totten cut the ribbon on the Cyrenians’ new charity boutique in historic Arnotdale House.

The charity, who tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness, already operate a social enterprise café out of the historic house raising vital funds to support their cause.

Linda Kelly, Cyrenians’ director of commerical and trading, said, “I have been incredibly humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve seen in our quest to open this boutique. From our fabulous team of volunteers who have helped us set up and dress the shop, to everyone who has donated goods for resale. It’s incredible what can be achieved when the community comes together.

Opening of The Boutique at Arnotdale House, left to right, Alison Reid volunteer; Linda Kelly, director of commercial and trading; Alex Totten; Ewan Aitken, Cyrenians CEO; Jonny Reid, general manager Arnotdale House; and Lindsay Gordon, volunteer

“We’ve been operating our café in Dollar Park for over three years now and have loved being in the centre of such a vibrant community. This shop is a huge step forwards in our goals towards net zero, creating a hub of circular economy, supporting our community to reduce, reuse and recycle, whilst also supporting a cause that benefits us all.”

Alex Totten said, “I was delighted to be invited along to cut the ribbon today – it's so important that we support local businesses like this who are so focused on giving back to the community. Falkirk is home to an incredible community of people, and the support for this boutique once again shows how supportive the people of Falkirk are.”

The charity shop is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to2pm and offers a range of women’s, men's and children’s clothing, alongside books, ornaments and perfect gifting items.