Alex Totten hits out at those responsible for Dunipace FC pitch fire

Football legend Alex Totten said the fire at Dunipace FC’s ground on Saturday was an “absolute disgrace” and he was heartbroken for the club.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th May 2023, 07:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 07:10 BST

Police are still investigating the wilful fire raising which left much of the artificial playing surface charred. The cost of the damage at Westfield Park in Denny is estimated at around £300,000.

Alex said he hoped those responsible are apprehended quickly, adding: “It makes me so angry. There are so many people from young kids right up to the senior team who use that pitch and then this happens.

"I remember when the new surface was laid about five years ago and I brought a Falkirk team to mark the occasion. I was proud to be part of the day. It’s great facilities which are a big part of the community.”

Alex Totten who brought a Falkirk XI to play Dunipace at the opening of the new playing surface at Westfield Park in October 2018Alex Totten who brought a Falkirk XI to play Dunipace at the opening of the new playing surface at Westfield Park in October 2018
His family involvement with Westfield Park sees son Bruce help Dunipace manager Danny Smith with coaching, while grandson Alexander plays with Dunipace Amateurs and grandson Jake with Dunipace under 20s, with all teams regularly playing on the pitch.

Alex added: “When I was growing up we had respect for our community but sadly that seems not to be the case for some nowadays. It’s a sin what has happened.

"Dunipace were due to have their last home league match on Saturday and then a home cup time on Tuesday. Thankfully other clubs have rallied round to provide support with Saturday’s match at Stenhousemuir and Linlithgow Rose providing their ground for the cup tie. But it’s not the same for the team not to be playing at home. And who knows when they will be able to do that again.”

Police Inspector Moreland said: “This fire caused a significant amount of damage and will have a substantial impact on the club and surrounding community.

The playing surface will need replaced following Saturday's vandalismThe playing surface will need replaced following Saturday's vandalism
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fire, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.38am on Saturday to reports of a fire in the open at a premises on Town House Street, Denny. Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a small fire on artificial grass. There were no reported casualties and crews left at 8am after ensuring the area was safe."

