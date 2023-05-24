Police are still investigating the wilful fire raising which left much of the artificial playing surface charred. The cost of the damage at Westfield Park in Denny is estimated at around £300,000.

Alex said he hoped those responsible are apprehended quickly, adding: “It makes me so angry. There are so many people from young kids right up to the senior team who use that pitch and then this happens.

"I remember when the new surface was laid about five years ago and I brought a Falkirk team to mark the occasion. I was proud to be part of the day. It’s great facilities which are a big part of the community.”

Alex Totten who brought a Falkirk XI to play Dunipace at the opening of the new playing surface at Westfield Park in October 2018

His family involvement with Westfield Park sees son Bruce help Dunipace manager Danny Smith with coaching, while grandson Alexander plays with Dunipace Amateurs and grandson Jake with Dunipace under 20s, with all teams regularly playing on the pitch.

Alex added: “When I was growing up we had respect for our community but sadly that seems not to be the case for some nowadays. It’s a sin what has happened.

"Dunipace were due to have their last home league match on Saturday and then a home cup time on Tuesday. Thankfully other clubs have rallied round to provide support with Saturday’s match at Stenhousemuir and Linlithgow Rose providing their ground for the cup tie. But it’s not the same for the team not to be playing at home. And who knows when they will be able to do that again.”

Police Inspector Moreland said: “This fire caused a significant amount of damage and will have a substantial impact on the club and surrounding community.

The playing surface will need replaced following Saturday's vandalism

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fire, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch.”

