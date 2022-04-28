Aldi: Update on work at Camelon store

The busy store is currently undergoing works to extend the premises.

But now bosses have revealed that to allow the “knock through” process and to complete the refit the store will have to close for around ten weeks.

It is due to close at the end of May and not reopen until August.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is underway to expand the Aldi store in Glasgow Road, Camelon

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to the re-opening being a few months away, we are unable to confirm the exact date and number of jobs which will ultimately be created.”

As well as extending the store, it will also see electric vehicle charging points and a ‘reverse vending machine’ for recycling installed.

The supermarket in Redbrae Road had previously been granted planning permission to extend its floorspace by an additional 400 square metres.

Store bosses previously said the work was due to Aldi’s ongoing commitment and investment in Scotland and that the work would improve the shopping experience.

They are also increasing the floor space for alcohol sales to 39 cubic metres.

However, the company said this wouldn’t mean more lines being added or alcohol sold but it would give staff more space to display the stock they already carry.

In fact, they said the the percentage of the store displaying alcohol was actually decreasing very slightly from 5.4 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

The reverse vending machine will be in the car park to be ready for the Scottish Government’s Bottle Return Scheme, which will see customers pay a small deposit for bottles or cans, which they get back when they return the containers.

Before any of the work was allowed to go ahead, Aldi had to complete a contaminated land survey.

People living in houses nearby, on Glasgow Road, will still be allowed to park in the car park, continuing a previous planning condition that was set when the store first opened.